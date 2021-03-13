A target to add 400-500GW of renewable capacity over the next five years by China’s power industry will put the country ahead of its previously stated ambitions, says Xiamen University’s Lin Boqiang. Photo: Xinhua A target to add 400-500GW of renewable capacity over the next five years by China’s power industry will put the country ahead of its previously stated ambitions, says Xiamen University’s Lin Boqiang. Photo: Xinhua
A target to add 400-500GW of renewable capacity over the next five years by China’s power industry will put the country ahead of its previously stated ambitions, says Xiamen University’s Lin Boqiang. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Companies

Chinese utilities’ ambitious renewable energy targets raise questions about costs, delivery

  • Uncertainty about whether other infrastructure will be there to support the increased capacity, says Xiamen University’s Lin Boqiang
  • Growth in renewables entails the expansion and upgrade of the national grid, both in terms of hard infrastructure and IT systems

Topic |   China’s climate change battle
Eric NgYujie Xue
Eric Ng and Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 11:00am, 13 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A target to add 400-500GW of renewable capacity over the next five years by China’s power industry will put the country ahead of its previously stated ambitions, says Xiamen University’s Lin Boqiang. Photo: Xinhua A target to add 400-500GW of renewable capacity over the next five years by China’s power industry will put the country ahead of its previously stated ambitions, says Xiamen University’s Lin Boqiang. Photo: Xinhua
A target to add 400-500GW of renewable capacity over the next five years by China’s power industry will put the country ahead of its previously stated ambitions, says Xiamen University’s Lin Boqiang. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE