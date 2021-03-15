An advertisement of Evergrande’s brand Hengchi. Photo: Handout
World’s largest games publisher and most indebted real estate developer form venture to develop operating system for smart vehicles
- China Evergrande and Tencent Holdings to establish a venture in smart vehicle operating system, respectively contributing 60 per cent and 40 per cent capital
- New entity is expected to further fuel increasing competition in China’s smart vehicle and green car industry
Topic | Electric cars
An advertisement of Evergrande’s brand Hengchi. Photo: Handout