An advertisement of Evergrande’s brand Hengchi. Photo: Handout An advertisement of Evergrande’s brand Hengchi. Photo: Handout
Electric cars
Business /  Companies

World’s largest games publisher and most indebted real estate developer form venture to develop operating system for smart vehicles

  • China Evergrande and Tencent Holdings to establish a venture in smart vehicle operating system, respectively contributing 60 per cent and 40 per cent capital
  • New entity is expected to further fuel increasing competition in China’s smart vehicle and green car industry

Iris OuyangDaniel Ren
Iris Ouyang and Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:37pm, 15 Mar, 2021

