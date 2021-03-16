New Horizon Health will focus its overseas expansion effort in Asia, especially in Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea. Photo: Handout New Horizon Health will focus its overseas expansion effort in Asia, especially in Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea. Photo: Handout
New Horizon Health will focus its overseas expansion effort in Asia, especially in Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong-listed cancer screening start-up New Horizon Health to leverage AstraZeneca’s marketing muscle in China push

  • ColoClear, the only such test approved in China, has a target market of 633 million people under the Chinese health authority’s screening recommendation
  • Firm to launch ColoClear in the city by June With the help of Hong Kong-based partner Prenetics

Topic |   Health & Fitness
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 4:45pm, 16 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
New Horizon Health will focus its overseas expansion effort in Asia, especially in Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea. Photo: Handout New Horizon Health will focus its overseas expansion effort in Asia, especially in Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea. Photo: Handout
New Horizon Health will focus its overseas expansion effort in Asia, especially in Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE