A motorist wearing a protective mask goes past a China Telecom store in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China Telecom looks to raise up to US$8.4 billion in Shanghai to fund 5G network expansion, innovative projects
- The mainland’s largest fixed-line network operator plans to sell 12.09 billion shares and has an overallotment option for another 181.35 million shares
- The company plans to use 11.4 billion yuan of the share sale proceeds to fund its 5G development
Topic | China Telecom
