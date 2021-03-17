A motorist wearing a protective mask goes past a China Telecom store in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg A motorist wearing a protective mask goes past a China Telecom store in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
A motorist wearing a protective mask goes past a China Telecom store in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China Telecom
Business /  Companies

China Telecom looks to raise up to US$8.4 billion in Shanghai to fund 5G network expansion, innovative projects

  • The mainland’s largest fixed-line network operator plans to sell 12.09 billion shares and has an overallotment option for another 181.35 million shares
  • The company plans to use 11.4 billion yuan of the share sale proceeds to fund its 5G development

Topic |   China Telecom
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30pm, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A motorist wearing a protective mask goes past a China Telecom store in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg A motorist wearing a protective mask goes past a China Telecom store in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
A motorist wearing a protective mask goes past a China Telecom store in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE