Profits plunge at Li Ka-shing’s flagships Hutchison and CK Asset as they run aground after 12 full months of the coronavirus pandemic

  • CK Hutchison’s net profit fell 27 per cent to HK$29.1 billion last year, while CK Asset’s underlying profit declined 32.5 per cent to HK$19.34 billion
  • CK Asset unveils US$2.2 billion deal to acquire four European infrastructure assets from the tycoon’s Li Ka Shing Foundation and a share buy-back programme

Eric Ng and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:47pm, 18 Mar, 2021

