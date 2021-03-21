Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, the owner of the luxury Peninsula hotels, reported a record loss for 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, the owner of the luxury Peninsula hotels, reported a record loss for 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, the owner of the luxury Peninsula hotels, reported a record loss for 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong hotel owners pin hopes on vaccines, travel pass to revive beleaguered industry

  • A travel protocol should accompany the vaccines to bring back to health one of the most important sectors in the world, Peninsula hotels’ Clement Kwok says
  • Resumption of cross-border travel with the mainland could be the first step in improving the fortunes of hotel owners, lawmaker and hotelier say

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 10:13am, 21 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, the owner of the luxury Peninsula hotels, reported a record loss for 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, the owner of the luxury Peninsula hotels, reported a record loss for 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, the owner of the luxury Peninsula hotels, reported a record loss for 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE