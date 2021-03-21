Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, the owner of the luxury Peninsula hotels, reported a record loss for 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong hotel owners pin hopes on vaccines, travel pass to revive beleaguered industry
- A travel protocol should accompany the vaccines to bring back to health one of the most important sectors in the world, Peninsula hotels’ Clement Kwok says
- Resumption of cross-border travel with the mainland could be the first step in improving the fortunes of hotel owners, lawmaker and hotelier say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
