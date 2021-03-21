Tesla shares rose more than 740 per cent last year, the best performance on the S&P 500. Photo: AP Photo
Ardent Tesla supporter Cathie Wood expects electric carmaker’s shares to hit US$3,000 by 2025
- Ark rates Tesla’s chances of achieving fully autonomous driving within five years at 50 per cent, which could provide a boost to its planned robotaxi service
- According to Ark Invest Management’s new model, in the best case scenario, Tesla could reach US$4,000 per share in 2025, and in the bear case, US$1,500
