The No.5 nuclear power unit in Fuqing, southeast Fujian province. China’s first nuclear power unit using Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design, was connected to the grid and started to generate electricity in November last year. Photo: Xinhua The No.5 nuclear power unit in Fuqing, southeast Fujian province. China’s first nuclear power unit using Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design, was connected to the grid and started to generate electricity in November last year. Photo: Xinhua
Success of nuclear reactor Hualong One suggests it can compete with wind and solar to drive China’s decarbonisation

  • With the first Hualong reactor delivered on schedule, the costs have come down, says Xiamen University’s Lin Boqiang
  • China has a clear advantage over European rivals in the sector

Eric Ng
Updated: 3:48pm, 22 Mar, 2021

