China’s tightening scrutiny on tobacco industry wipes off US$28 billion in market cap of top e-cigarette players Smoore, RLX

  • Smoore plunged 27.1 per cent in Hong Kong on Tuesday, after Beijing said rules on sales of e-cigarettes and ordinary tobacco products would be standardised
  • RLX Technology sank 47.8 per cent overnight on the New York Stock Exchange, erasing US$2.6 billion from the net worth of its founder

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 1:22pm, 23 Mar, 2021

A man walks past a no smoking sign in Beijing. China, which has around 300 million smokers, is considered the world’s largest market for tobacco products. Photo: AFP
