The sales office of a Henderson Land project. The increase in the number of units available for sale at its projects follows a strong response to new launches over the past couple of months. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong developer Henderson Land reports rise in annual profit, banks on vaccine boost and more than doubles units available for sale in 2021
- Company reports 1.8 per cent increase in its core profit for 2020
- It plans to pay a final dividend of HK$1.3 per share, bringing its full-year dividend to HK$1.8 per share, on par with last year
Topic | Hong Kong property
