The Nestle Headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland. The company’s deal with IWG is a pilot and could be scaled globally, the co-working firm said. Photo: Getty Images
Nestle signs pilot deal with co-working firm IWG allowing 10,000 employees in China to work remotely, while DBS surrenders Hong Kong office space in nod to Covid-19
- Deal gives Nestle’s mainland China employees access to all of IWG’s 3,500 locations across the world
- DBS is surrendering two of the eight floors it occupies in Swire Properties’ One Island East tower: Bloomberg
Topic | China property
