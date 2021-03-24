The Nestle Headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland. The company’s deal with IWG is a pilot and could be scaled globally, the co-working firm said. Photo: Getty Images The Nestle Headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland. The company’s deal with IWG is a pilot and could be scaled globally, the co-working firm said. Photo: Getty Images
The Nestle Headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland. The company’s deal with IWG is a pilot and could be scaled globally, the co-working firm said. Photo: Getty Images
Nestle signs pilot deal with co-working firm IWG allowing 10,000 employees in China to work remotely, while DBS surrenders Hong Kong office space in nod to Covid-19

  • Deal gives Nestle’s mainland China employees access to all of IWG’s 3,500 locations across the world
  • DBS is surrendering two of the eight floors it occupies in Swire Properties’ One Island East tower: Bloomberg

Topic |   China property
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:10pm, 24 Mar, 2021

