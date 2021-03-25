A Tesla showroom in Hangzhou, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. The US carmaker, which is the runaway leader in China’s premium EV segment, has not disclosed the number of orders it received for the Model Y. Photo: Getty Images
Tesla raises prices of made-in-China Model Y SUVs by more than US$1,200 in sign ‘it is comfortable with sales’
- Model Y’s Long Range version will now sell for 347,900 yuan (US$53,350), up from 339,000 yuan on January 1, while its Performance Range now sports a price tag of 377,900 yuan
- Price rise shows that Tesla is comfortable with the sales of the Model Y: North China University of Technology analyst
