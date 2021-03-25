Drinking water produced by Nongfu Spring on display in a supermarket in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Nongfu Spring, Hong Kong’s hottest IPO in 2020, beats earnings consensus as analysts target 40 per cent upside in stock
- Earnings beat consensus estimate in Nongfu Spring’s first post-IPO earnings report card, on the back of gains in premium market segment
- Analysts who cover the Chinese water-bottling giant have a 12-month price target of HK$57.67, versus its current price of HK$40.95
Topic | IPO
Drinking water produced by Nongfu Spring on display in a supermarket in Beijing. Photo: Handout