Nongfu Spring, Hong Kong’s hottest IPO in 2020, beats earnings consensus as analysts target 40 per cent upside in stock

  • Earnings beat consensus estimate in Nongfu Spring’s first post-IPO earnings report card, on the back of gains in premium market segment
  • Analysts who cover the Chinese water-bottling giant have a 12-month price target of HK$57.67, versus its current price of HK$40.95

Zhang Shidong
Updated: 7:37pm, 25 Mar, 2021

