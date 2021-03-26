A Country Garden project site in Kunming, in China’s Yunnan province. The company hopes to lower its debt to below 300 billion yuan this year, its president and executive director says. Photo: Reuters
Country Garden, Guangzhou R & F among Chinese property developers revealing slimmed debt levels for 2020 in annual result filings
- Country Garden says it cut debt by 43.1 billion yuan (US$6.6 billion) to 326.5 billion yuan last year
- Aim to reduce net gearing ratio to below 100 per cent this year, clear all three red lines in 2022, Guangzhou R & F’s chairman says
