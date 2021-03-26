Swire Properties’ Eden development in Singapore won a top rating from the city’s building authorities. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Swire Properties sells all apartments in luxury Singapore development to single buyer
- Swire Properties sold 20 luxury flats in Singapore’s Eden project for a combined US$218.8 million to an unidentified buyer
- The project, which features flats with a floor area of 3,000 sq ft each, is located on Orchard Road
Topic | Singapore
