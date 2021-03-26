Shares of Chinese apparel and sports brands have gained in the Uygur row between Beijing and the West. Photo: Shutterstock Shares of Chinese apparel and sports brands have gained in the Uygur row between Beijing and the West. Photo: Shutterstock
Anta, Li Ning shares surge as Chinese consumers back domestic brands in Xinjiang cotton row

  • Chinese consumers boycott goods made by H&M, Adidas and Nike, as they face a backlash on the mainland for not buying cotton produced in Xinjiang
  • Chinese firms like Li Ning, Anta, Bosideng, Peacebird and Semir are likely to take market share from foreign rival amid the backlash, Zheshang Securities says

Eric Ng
Updated: 1:53pm, 26 Mar, 2021

