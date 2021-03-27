An Xpeng P7 drives on the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway under the control of the company’s autonomous driving assistance function. The reporter joined the drive for a distance of 90km. Photo: Daniel Ren
China EV war: Xpeng aces country’s longest autonomous driving test in 3,675-km Guangzhou to Beijing drive
- A fleet of mid-sized P7 cars test company’s Navigation Guided Pilot function, a newly released feature
- Carmaker is first to install lidar technology in a production model
An Xpeng P7 drives on the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway under the control of the company’s autonomous driving assistance function. The reporter joined the drive for a distance of 90km. Photo: Daniel Ren