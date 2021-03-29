An existing development at Wong Yue Tan in New Territories. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong steps up efforts to ease public housing deficit as Wheelock’s project gains approval, New World prepares submission
- Wheelock Properties to build more than 2,000 temporary housing for low-income groups as waiting time for public rental housing stretches to 5.5 years
- The Town Planning Board had earlier approved a total of 3,800 units on land leased from Sun Hung Kai Properties and Henderson Land
Topic | Carrie Lam
An existing development at Wong Yue Tan in New Territories. Photo: Handout