Sinopec has China’s biggest network of fuel stations, operating some 30,700 outlets. Photo: Reuters
Chinese energy giant Sinopec bets future on hydrogen as it looks to reach decarbonisation goals ahead of time
- The world’s largest oil refiner has set a target for carbon emissions to peak by 2025, and will aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, chairman Zhang says
- The company plans to have 100 hydrogen refuelling stations this year, which will be expanded to 1,000 by 2025
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
