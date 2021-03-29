Sinopec has China’s biggest network of fuel stations, operating some 30,700 outlets. Photo: Reuters Sinopec has China’s biggest network of fuel stations, operating some 30,700 outlets. Photo: Reuters
Sinopec has China’s biggest network of fuel stations, operating some 30,700 outlets. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Chinese energy giant Sinopec bets future on hydrogen as it looks to reach decarbonisation goals ahead of time

  • The world’s largest oil refiner has set a target for carbon emissions to peak by 2025, and will aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, chairman Zhang says
  • The company plans to have 100 hydrogen refuelling stations this year, which will be expanded to 1,000 by 2025

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 2:30pm, 29 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sinopec has China’s biggest network of fuel stations, operating some 30,700 outlets. Photo: Reuters Sinopec has China’s biggest network of fuel stations, operating some 30,700 outlets. Photo: Reuters
Sinopec has China’s biggest network of fuel stations, operating some 30,700 outlets. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE