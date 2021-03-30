Dusit International is diversifying into ‘branded residences’ segment to widen its income sources amid a slump in the hotel industry. Photo: Handout
Thai developer turns to Hong Kong, foreign buyers for upscale Bangkok project as Covid-19 crimps demand at home, slams hospitality sector
- Dusit International is redeveloping former hotel site in Bangkok’s CBD to diversify income as Covid-19 slams tourism and hotel industries
- Company is marketing about a fifth of the units at Dusit Central Park project in Hong Kong from April 15
Topic | Asia housing and property
Dusit International is diversifying into ‘branded residences’ segment to widen its income sources amid a slump in the hotel industry. Photo: Handout