A doctor holds a vial of the BioNTech vaccine. A doctor holds a vial of the BioNTech vaccine.
exclusive | BioNTech vaccine: Fosun Pharma says a new shipment is ready for delivery to Hong Kong and Macau, pending results of investigation into defective packaging in the first batch

  • The replacement batch of BioNTech vaccines for Hong Kong and Macau, and the next batch, will be sent pending the results of an investigation
  • The investigation outcome will be announced in the next few days, Fosun Pharma’s chief executive said

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Martin Choi
Updated: 9:21am, 31 Mar, 2021

