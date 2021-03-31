A doctor holds a vial of the BioNTech vaccine.
exclusive | BioNTech vaccine: Fosun Pharma says a new shipment is ready for delivery to Hong Kong and Macau, pending results of investigation into defective packaging in the first batch
- The replacement batch of BioNTech vaccines for Hong Kong and Macau, and the next batch, will be sent pending the results of an investigation
- The investigation outcome will be announced in the next few days, Fosun Pharma’s chief executive said
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
