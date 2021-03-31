Wind turbines and solar panels near Fuxin, Liaoning province, China, Photo: Bloomberg Wind turbines and solar panels near Fuxin, Liaoning province, China, Photo: Bloomberg
China best placed to profit from the world’s move towards a lower carbon future, says HSBC report 

  • It is expected to compete with the US for leadership in deployment of low-carbon technology
  • China’s unmatched production scale in nuclear reactors and batteries means it enjoys unique cost advantages, according to the analysts

Topic |   China’s climate change battle
Eric Ng and Yujie Xue
Eric Ng  and Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:59pm, 31 Mar, 2021

