A Great Wall Motor logo in front of a local dealership of Chinese car maker in Belgrade. Photo: Shutterstock A Great Wall Motor logo in front of a local dealership of Chinese car maker in Belgrade. Photo: Shutterstock
A Great Wall Motor logo in front of a local dealership of Chinese car maker in Belgrade. Photo: Shutterstock
Electric cars
Business /  Companies

China EV market: Great Wall Motor opens door to tech partners, days after rejecting news on Xiaomi plan

  • Great Wall Motor does not exclude any potential partner for any EV tie-up, investor relations manager Li Hongqiang says
  • Stock fell 19 per cent this year amid a major sell-off in Chinese technology and EV makers in Hong Kong and US bourses

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Great Wall Motor logo in front of a local dealership of Chinese car maker in Belgrade. Photo: Shutterstock A Great Wall Motor logo in front of a local dealership of Chinese car maker in Belgrade. Photo: Shutterstock
A Great Wall Motor logo in front of a local dealership of Chinese car maker in Belgrade. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE