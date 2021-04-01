Fosun Pharma is a key unit within mainland conglomerate Fosun International’s health division: Photo: Handout
BioNTech vaccine agent, Fosun Pharma, seeks more global sales through M&A opportunities, push into new markets
- Company aims to raise offshore sales to 40 per cent of group revenue over five years, from about 27 per cent in 2020
- Company intends to launch three to four biosimilars and innovative drugs this year, and more in 2022 as additional candidates pass through R&D phase
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
