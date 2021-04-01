An electronic board showing Hong Kong-listed share prices near the Exchange Square in Central on March 23. Photo: Bloomberg An electronic board showing Hong Kong-listed share prices near the Exchange Square in Central on March 23. Photo: Bloomberg
Hang Seng Index
More than 150 Hong Kong stocks halted from trading, most for missing earnings deadline, in test for market discipline

  • Titan Petrochemicals, GCL-Poly and Hainan Meilan joined about 6 per cent of Hong Kong listed companies in trading halt
  • Most cited delays in publishing their 2020 unaudited accounts after missing the March 31 deadline

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:03pm, 1 Apr, 2021

