An electronic board showing Hong Kong-listed share prices near the Exchange Square in Central on March 23. Photo: Bloomberg
More than 150 Hong Kong stocks halted from trading, most for missing earnings deadline, in test for market discipline
- Titan Petrochemicals, GCL-Poly and Hainan Meilan joined about 6 per cent of Hong Kong listed companies in trading halt
- Most cited delays in publishing their 2020 unaudited accounts after missing the March 31 deadline
