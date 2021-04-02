Technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence can help isolate faulty sections of the grid and restore power in seconds. Photo: Shutterstock Technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence can help isolate faulty sections of the grid and restore power in seconds. Photo: Shutterstock
Technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence can help isolate faulty sections of the grid and restore power in seconds. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Companies

How technology is helping make electricity distribution greener and more resilient to climate events, pandemics

  • Digital technology is helping power distributors realise their decarbonisation goals while making them more resilient to energy supply disruption
  • Technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence can help isolate faulty sections of the grid and restore power in seconds

Topic |   China’s climate change battle
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 10:20am, 2 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence can help isolate faulty sections of the grid and restore power in seconds. Photo: Shutterstock Technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence can help isolate faulty sections of the grid and restore power in seconds. Photo: Shutterstock
Technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence can help isolate faulty sections of the grid and restore power in seconds. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE