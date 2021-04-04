The Foodom Skyfall Food Kingdom Robot Restaurant in Shunde district, Foshan, uses robots from Qianxi Robotics Group. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Mainland developer Country Garden bets on robots as it looks to become world’s largest intelligent catering group
- Country Garden wants to turn Qianxi Robotics Group into the world’s largest intelligent catering group and aims to take it public when the timing is right
- Qianxi plans to increase the output of service robots to meet the rising demand in China where sales are expected to reach US$3.86 billion this year
Topic | Robotics
The Foodom Skyfall Food Kingdom Robot Restaurant in Shunde district, Foshan, uses robots from Qianxi Robotics Group. Photo: Iris Ouyang