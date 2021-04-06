theDesk , flexible co-working space in Hong Kong. Photo: theDesk
Hong Kong property start-ups seek capital boost in anticipation of post-Covid-19 market rebound
- Dash Living has secured US$8.8 million in its second round of funding as the co-living operator looks to expand beyond Hong Kong and Singapore
- Co-working space operator theDesk is seeking more capital as it anticipates markets returning to more normal conditions
Topic | Hong Kong property
theDesk , flexible co-working space in Hong Kong. Photo: theDesk