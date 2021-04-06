A hydrogen fuel pump fills a hydrogen powered car at Royal Dutch Shell’s first UK hydrogen refueling station in Cobham, UK, on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Local authorities jump on the Chinese government’s clarion call to fund the construction of hydrogen fuel cell supply chain as they erect the infrastructure for China to go green
- Almost 20 city clusters have submitted applications for the scheme to finance the build-outs and demonstration programmes for China to reduce carbon emissions
- They include clusters of cities, or districts, in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Shandong, Hubei, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia and Hebei provinces
