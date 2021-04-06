A hydrogen fuel pump fills a hydrogen powered car at Royal Dutch Shell’s first UK hydrogen refueling station in Cobham, UK, on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg A hydrogen fuel pump fills a hydrogen powered car at Royal Dutch Shell’s first UK hydrogen refueling station in Cobham, UK, on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
A hydrogen fuel pump fills a hydrogen powered car at Royal Dutch Shell’s first UK hydrogen refueling station in Cobham, UK, on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Local authorities jump on the Chinese government’s clarion call to fund the construction of hydrogen fuel cell supply chain as they erect the infrastructure for China to go green

  • Almost 20 city clusters have submitted applications for the scheme to finance the build-outs and demonstration programmes for China to reduce carbon emissions
  • They include clusters of cities, or districts, in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Shandong, Hubei, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia and Hebei provinces

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Eric Ng
Updated: 9:30am, 6 Apr, 2021

