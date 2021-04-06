The skyline of the financial district reflected in a lotus pond at the ArtScience Museum in Singapore on 17 November 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Can Singapore’s office rents outprice Hong Kong as Alibaba, ByteDance, Tencent set up shop in rival financial hub?
- The average monthly rent for Singapore’s grade A office space may drop by 6 per cent this year to S$9.01 per square foot, according to Cushman & Wakefield
- In Hong Kong, average office rent in the Central district may fall by between 5 per cent and 10 per cent this year, according to JLL
