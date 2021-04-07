Zhang Yiming, the founder of TikTok and CEO of parent firm ByteDance, is Beijing’s richest resident. Photo: Imaginechina
Forbes billionaires list: Beijing ends New York’s seven-year run as home to most number of rich people, as surging stocks boost tech, manufacturing moguls
- New York has lost its No. 1 ranking for the first time in seven years
- While Hong Kong added nine billionaires to the Forbes list last year, Li Ka-shing remains the city’s wealthiest resident
