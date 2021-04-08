Robotic arms at the paint shop of BYD’s Xi’an plant in Shaanxi province on December 25, 2019. Photo: China Daily via Reuters.
China’s EV war: Warren Buffett-backed BYD goes after market left open by Tesla with four cheaper models for budget-conscious buyers
- The new Qin Plus is priced between 129,800 yuan and 166,800 yuan, while the Song Plus sports-utility vehicle is priced between 169,800 yuan to 186,800 yuan
- BYD also updated two of its existing models: the flagship Tang SUV and the e2 compact car
