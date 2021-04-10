Central has recently seen its highest office vacancy rate in 15 years. Photo: Roy Issa Central has recently seen its highest office vacancy rate in 15 years. Photo: Roy Issa
Companies head back to Central where tumbling office rents in Hong Kong’s prime business district have made trophy addresses affordable

  • Central endured a 7.6 per cent vacancy rate, equivalent to 1.2 million sq ft of empty space, in the first quarter of the year, a 15-year high
  • Rents are down by a quarter from two years ago, giving companies the opportunity to get an address in the city’s iconic buildings

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:30am, 10 Apr, 2021

