A view of Castle Peak Power Station in Tuen Mun district operated by the CLP group. Photo: Martin Chan
Carbon-neutral goal: CLP eyes hydrogen-powered plants to cut emission as Hong Kong prepares to update 2050 neutrality target
- Power plants generate almost two-thirds of Hong Kong’s carbon emission, with CLP as the larger contributor of two producers in the city
- CLP reduced its overall carbon emission to 0.57kg per kilowatt-hour in 2020 from 0.62 in 2019, aims to reach 0.15 by 2050
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
