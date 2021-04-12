A view of Castle Peak Power Station in Tuen Mun district operated by the CLP group. Photo: Martin Chan A view of Castle Peak Power Station in Tuen Mun district operated by the CLP group. Photo: Martin Chan
A view of Castle Peak Power Station in Tuen Mun district operated by the CLP group. Photo: Martin Chan
Carbon-neutral goal: CLP eyes hydrogen-powered plants to cut emission as Hong Kong prepares to update 2050 neutrality target

  • Power plants generate almost two-thirds of Hong Kong’s carbon emission, with CLP as the larger contributor of two producers in the city
  • CLP reduced its overall carbon emission to 0.57kg per kilowatt-hour in 2020 from 0.62 in 2019, aims to reach 0.15 by 2050

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Eric Ng
Updated: 8:30am, 12 Apr, 2021

