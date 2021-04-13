ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming is the richest Chinese billionaire under 40 in Hurun list. Photo: imagineChina ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming is the richest Chinese billionaire under 40 in Hurun list. Photo: imagineChina
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming is the richest Chinese billionaire under 40 in Hurun list. Photo: imagineChina
Business /  Companies

Mark Zuckerberg, Zhang Yiming lead world’s richest under-40s in Hurun’s annual ranking of billionaires

  • Kuaishou’s IPO debut in Hong Kong catapulted founders Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao to third and fourth spots in the latest Hurun ranking
  • Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth rose by 20 per cent to US$101 billion last year, almost double the net worth of second-placed Zhang Yiming of ByteDance

Topic |   Millionaires and billionaires
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 1:26pm, 13 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming is the richest Chinese billionaire under 40 in Hurun list. Photo: imagineChina ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming is the richest Chinese billionaire under 40 in Hurun list. Photo: imagineChina
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming is the richest Chinese billionaire under 40 in Hurun list. Photo: imagineChina
READ FULL ARTICLE