ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming is the richest Chinese billionaire under 40 in Hurun list. Photo: imagineChina
Mark Zuckerberg, Zhang Yiming lead world’s richest under-40s in Hurun’s annual ranking of billionaires
- Kuaishou’s IPO debut in Hong Kong catapulted founders Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao to third and fourth spots in the latest Hurun ranking
- Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth rose by 20 per cent to US$101 billion last year, almost double the net worth of second-placed Zhang Yiming of ByteDance
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
