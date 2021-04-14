Xpeng Motor’s P5 all-electric sedan at its launch in Guangzhou on April 14, 2021. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Tesla’s Chinese rival Xpeng ups the self-driving game with world’s first mass-produced LiDAR in P5 sedan, defying Elon Musk
- Xpeng’s new P5 sedan becomes the world’s first mass-produced vehicle equipped with LiDAR technology, taking the competition for autonomous driving to a new level
- Chinese carmakers are overtaking other players in the autonomous driving segment, analyst says
