The survey revealed optimism about China’s business environment after a tough year. Photo: Xinhua The survey revealed optimism about China’s business environment after a tough year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s company finance chiefs see business improving in 2021 as world emerges from pandemic, Deloitte survey finds

  • Nine out of 10 CFOs at companies operating in China expect their businesses to improve this year
  • Half of them are more upbeat about the Chinese economy than they were six months ago

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00am, 15 Apr, 2021

