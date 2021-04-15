The survey revealed optimism about China’s business environment after a tough year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s company finance chiefs see business improving in 2021 as world emerges from pandemic, Deloitte survey finds
- Nine out of 10 CFOs at companies operating in China expect their businesses to improve this year
- Half of them are more upbeat about the Chinese economy than they were six months ago
Topic | China economy
The survey revealed optimism about China’s business environment after a tough year. Photo: Xinhua