Close up of a corporate flag outside the Cheung Kong Center photographed in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
CK Asset raises share buyback by 14 per cent after asset injection from Li Ka Shing Foundation
- Company offers to buy back 380 million shares, absorbing all of the 333.3 million shares to be issued for asset purchases from Li Ka-shing Foundation
- Offer price stays at HK$51 each; company pledges to buy from market if acceptance falls below 380 million shares
