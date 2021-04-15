Close up of a corporate flag outside the Cheung Kong Center photographed in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee Close up of a corporate flag outside the Cheung Kong Center photographed in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
Li Ka-shing
Business /  Companies

CK Asset raises share buyback by 14 per cent after asset injection from Li Ka Shing Foundation

  • Company offers to buy back 380 million shares, absorbing all of the 333.3 million shares to be issued for asset purchases from Li Ka-shing Foundation
  • Offer price stays at HK$51 each; company pledges to buy from market if acceptance falls below 380 million shares

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 11:29am, 15 Apr, 2021

