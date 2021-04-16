A Tesla showroom in Shanghai. Xpeng, which was not a party to the law suit, said its self-driving system was developed independently and had nothing to do with Tesla’s system. Photo: Bloomberg A Tesla showroom in Shanghai. Xpeng, which was not a party to the law suit, said its self-driving system was developed independently and had nothing to do with Tesla’s system. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla drops law suit with former engineer, ending theft allegations that dragged in Chinese competitor Xpeng

  • Tesla had accused Cao Guangzhi, an engineer, of misappropriation of trade secrets, breach of contract and breach of the duty of loyalty
  • Terms of settlement are confidential, but include a monetary payment to be made by Cao to Tesla

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:07pm, 16 Apr, 2021

