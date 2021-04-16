The turbulent sell-off of SF Holding, China’s largest publicly traded parcel delivery company, has rattled investors. Photo: Reuters. The turbulent sell-off of SF Holding, China’s largest publicly traded parcel delivery company, has rattled investors. Photo: Reuters.
The turbulent sell-off of SF Holding, China’s largest publicly traded parcel delivery company, has rattled investors. Photo: Reuters.
SF Express owner’s US$12 billion market loss highlights earnings risks building among China’s most popular bets

  • China’s biggest publicly traded parcel delivery company lost US$12 billion in market cap over the past week after forecasting a quarterly loss
  • The shock wipeout shows that risk in the most popular bets stems from big earnings misses as well as lofty valuations, say analysts 

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:46pm, 16 Apr, 2021

