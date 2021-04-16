A picture of Wong Chuk Hang MTR station. Photo: Google
Wheelock outbids five rivals for last residential land plot at Hong Kong’s Wong Chuk Hang subway station
- Wheelock’s subsidiary Modern Expert Limited won the right to build on the land parcel measuring 46,800 square metres (503,750 square feet)
- Wheelock is likely to sell 750 high-end flats at HK$28,000 (US$3,604) per square foot in the sixth phase of development at the station
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
