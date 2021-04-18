Octopus is also in discussions to collaborate with contactless payment platforms in several other Asian countries. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s Octopus to launch payment card for mainland Chinese public transport as pressure from Alipay, WeChat Pay mounts at home
- Users of the Octopus transit card will be able to pay for transport on buses, in taxis, and in rail transit to ferries in mainland China by the end of this year or early next year, says CEO
- Octopus is also in discussions with contactless payment platforms to launch an interconnected technology that allows its e-wallet users to pay for goods and services in Macau, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand
Topic | Hong Kong economy
