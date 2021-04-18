Liu Changle owned 1.9 billion shares, or 38.08 per cent of Phoenix, according to disclosures to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. Photo: Edward Wong
Phoenix Media founder sells almost all his shares to Beijing-backed publisher and Pansy Ho’s Shun Tak in deals worth US$149.2 million
- Liu’s Today’s Asia has agreed to sell a 21 per cent stake to Bauhinia Culture and a 16.9 per cent stake to Common Sense, which is owned by Shun Tak
- At 61 HK cents per share, the deals represent a 21.8 per cent discount to Friday’s closing price of 78 HK cents
Topic | Hong Kong media
