Liu Changle owned 1.9 billion shares, or 38.08 per cent of Phoenix, according to disclosures to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong media
Phoenix Media founder sells almost all his shares to Beijing-backed publisher and Pansy Ho’s Shun Tak in deals worth US$149.2 million

  • Liu’s Today’s Asia has agreed to sell a 21 per cent stake to Bauhinia Culture and a 16.9 per cent stake to Common Sense, which is owned by Shun Tak
  • At 61 HK cents per share, the deals represent a 21.8 per cent discount to Friday’s closing price of 78 HK cents

Eric Ng
Updated: 7:54pm, 18 Apr, 2021

