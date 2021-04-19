This file photo shows a Galaxy Resources site in Argentina. The merged group, which has yet to be formally named, will have its headquarters in Buenos Aires. Photo: Reuters This file photo shows a Galaxy Resources site in Argentina. The merged group, which has yet to be formally named, will have its headquarters in Buenos Aires. Photo: Reuters
Electric cars
Australian miners Orocobre and Galaxy to merge in US$3.1 billion deal, create lithium giant to ride batteries gold rush

  • Merger will create the world’s fifth-biggest producer of lithium chemicals, the refined form of the raw materials that are used to make EV batteries
  • Battery demand is expected to surge tenfold by 2030, according to BloombergNEF

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:35pm, 19 Apr, 2021

