Midtown Modern development in Singapore features balconies that provide spaces to house pets with natural air ventilation and a pet corner where pet owners can play with their beloved fur babies. Photo: Handout
Work-from-home deals put cats and dogs at centre of households, compelling developers to switch to pet-friendly designs
- About half of major estates in city now allow pets, up from 40 per cent in 2018, Knight Frank says
- Trend is part of a wider shift to remote working across the world, developers say
