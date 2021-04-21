Smoke billows from a large steel plant as a Chinese labourer works at an unauthorized steel factory, foreground, on November 4, 2016 in China’s Inner Mongolia region. Photo: Getty Images
Earth Summit 2021: Global funds sign on to turn trillions of dollars of investments into muscle to push for action to avert climate change
- Fourteen firms including State Street Global Advisors, with almost US$5 trillion in combined assets under management, have signed up to the “net zero asset manager initiative”
- The latest inclusion swells the list of signatories to 73, with US$37 trillion in combined assets
