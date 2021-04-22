Employees are reflected on a glass panel, while walking past Ant Group’s logo at its headquarters in Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Employees are reflected on a glass panel, while walking past Ant Group’s logo at its headquarters in Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group
Financial technology giant Ant Group unveils midterm carbon reduction plan as it pursues net-zero emission by 2030

  • Ant Group will work with Alibaba Cloud to boost the share of renewable energy on its total electricity consumption to 30 per cent in five years
  • Experts from the China Environmental United Certification Centre will advise the fintech giant on its carbon neutrality plan

Eric Ng
Updated: 10:00am, 22 Apr, 2021

