Employees are reflected on a glass panel, while walking past Ant Group’s logo at its headquarters in Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Financial technology giant Ant Group unveils midterm carbon reduction plan as it pursues net-zero emission by 2030
- Ant Group will work with Alibaba Cloud to boost the share of renewable energy on its total electricity consumption to 30 per cent in five years
- Experts from the China Environmental United Certification Centre will advise the fintech giant on its carbon neutrality plan
Topic | Ant Group
Employees are reflected on a glass panel, while walking past Ant Group’s logo at its headquarters in Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg