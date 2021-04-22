The Dragon Pass x Plaza Premium Lounge at the Changsha south high-speed railway station can be accessed for a walk-in fee of 68 yuan for a four-hour stay. Photo: Handout The Dragon Pass x Plaza Premium Lounge at the Changsha south high-speed railway station can be accessed for a walk-in fee of 68 yuan for a four-hour stay. Photo: Handout
The Dragon Pass x Plaza Premium Lounge at the Changsha south high-speed railway station can be accessed for a walk-in fee of 68 yuan for a four-hour stay. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong airport lounge firm Plaza Premium sets sights on China’s high-speed rail stations amid uncertain recovery in air travel

  • Company launched Dragon Pass x Plaza Premium Lounge at the Changsha south high-speed railway station in January
  • Two lounges in Guangzhou and Shenzhen are under construction and will be operational in the second quarter next year

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:30am, 22 Apr, 2021

