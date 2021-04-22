Green bonds and other forms of sustainable investment are becoming increasingly important. Photo: Shutterstock Images Green bonds and other forms of sustainable investment are becoming increasingly important. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Green bonds and other forms of sustainable investment are becoming increasingly important. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Climate change
Business /  Companies

Earth Summit 2021: China excludes fossil fuel projects from green bonds, taking a step towards global standards on the path to 2060

  • The announcement is a big step forward, but until further reform Chinese green bonds will remain off bounds to many international investors, analysts said
  • So-called clean coal and secondary oil and gas extraction projects will no longer qualify for fundraising via green bonds, under updated rules

Topic |   Climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 5:54pm, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Green bonds and other forms of sustainable investment are becoming increasingly important. Photo: Shutterstock Images Green bonds and other forms of sustainable investment are becoming increasingly important. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Green bonds and other forms of sustainable investment are becoming increasingly important. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE