Cafe de Coral expects near fivefold jump in annual net profit thanks to government subsidies, landlords’ support

  • The company expects a net profit of around HK$350 million for the financial year ended March, compared to HK$73.6 million a year earlier
  • The group is thankful for government pandemic relief and subsidies, Cafe de Coral chairman Sunny Lo Hoi-kwong said in an exchange filing

Topic |   Hong Kong company reporting season
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:15pm, 25 Apr, 2021

