The operator of Cafe de Coral restaurants has benefited from landlords’ rental concessions and government subsidies. Photo: Shutterstock
Cafe de Coral expects near fivefold jump in annual net profit thanks to government subsidies, landlords’ support
- The company expects a net profit of around HK$350 million for the financial year ended March, compared to HK$73.6 million a year earlier
- The group is thankful for government pandemic relief and subsidies, Cafe de Coral chairman Sunny Lo Hoi-kwong said in an exchange filing
The operator of Cafe de Coral restaurants has benefited from landlords’ rental concessions and government subsidies. Photo: Shutterstock